Global Payments Shares Fall After Q3 Results, FY21 Revenue Outlook Misses Consensus
- Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) reported third-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 14.8% year-on-year to $2.2 billion, and Adjusted net revenues increased 14.6% Y/Y to $2 billion, beating the consensus of $1.99 billion.
- Revenue from Merchant Solutions rose 20.3% Y/Y to $1.5 billion, Issuer Solutions expanded 7.1% Y/Y to $522.2 million, and Business and Consumer Solutions grew 1.7% Y/Y to $207.7 million.
- Adjusted operating margin expanded 170 basis points to 42.8%.
- Adjusted EPS of $2.18 beat the consensus of $2.15.
- Global Payments' dividend of $0.25 per share is payable December 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2021.
- Outlook: The company sees FY21 adjusted net revenue of $7.71 billion - $7.73 billion (prior guidance $7.70 billion - $7.73 billion), below the consensus of $7.74 billion.
- It sees $8.10 - $8.20 (prior view $8.07 - $8.20), above the consensus of $8.02.
- Price Action: GPN shares traded lower by 8.38% at $133.6 on the last check Tuesday.
