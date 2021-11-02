 Skip to main content

McKesson Posts Better Than Expected Q2 Earnings; Raises FY22 EPS Outlook Again
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 6:34am   Comments
McKesson Posts Better Than Expected Q2 Earnings; Raises FY22 EPS Outlook Again
  • McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) reported second-quarter FY22 adjusted EPS of $6.15, +28% Y/Y, and easily beating the analyst consensus of $4.66.
  • Revenues increased 9% Y/Y to $66.57 billion, surpassing the consensus of $63.12 billion, driven by growth in the U.S. Pharmaceutical segment, primarily due to increased specialty volumes and market growth, partially offset by branded to generic conversions.
  • U.S. Pharmaceutical Segment revenues increased 11% to $53.4 billion.
  • Prescription Technology Solutions Segment revenues increased 40% to $932 million, driven by higher volumes of technology and service offerings. 
  • Medical-Surgical Solutions revenues improved 23% to $3.1 billion, driven by increased sales of COVID-19 tests and growth in the primary care business.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin remained almost unchanged at 5%.
  • Outlook: McKesson increased FY22 adjusted EPS to $21.95 - $22.55 (consensus of $20.32) from previous guidance of $19.80 - $20.40 to reflect strong operating performance and increased contribution from the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine programs.
  • Guidance assumes $1.30 - $1.80 adjusted EPS related to the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution, kitting, and storage programs and $0.50 - $0.75 pertaining to COVID-19 tests, impairments for personal protective equipment & related products.
  • Price Action: MCK shares closed 0.10% higher at $208.08 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care General

