5 Stocks To Watch For November 2, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 4:08am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $22.41 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares rose 0.8% to $44.00 in after-hours trading.
  • McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter and raised FY22 earnings guidance. McKesson shares rose 2.9% to $214.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting T-Mobile Us Inc (NYSE: TMUS) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $20.18 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. T-Mobile shares fell 0.3% to $115.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the fourth quarter. The company announced a four-for-one stock split and also disclosed a $1 billion stock-buyback plan. Arista Networks shares jumped 15.7% to $472.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect BP plc (NYSE: BP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $38.95 billion before the opening bell. BP shares rose 0.7% to $29.47 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

