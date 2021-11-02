 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 4:17am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $178.71 million.

• GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $391.20.

• ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $7.39 million.

• Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $165.04 million.

• BP (NYSE:BP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $38.95 billion.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Cohen & Co (AMEX:COHN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $204.57 million.

• Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $15.31 million.

• Valaris (NYSE:VAL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.06 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $164.58 million.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.96 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $106.87 million.

• Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $252.42 million.

• iStar (NYSE:STAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $105.02 million.

• Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $12.33 million.

• Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.96 million.

• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $930.00 thousand.

• R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $373.37 million.

• Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.32 million.

• New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $43.70 million.

• NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $55.15 million.

• Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.24 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $142.84 million.

• Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $40.96 million.

• LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $731.98 million.

• Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.30 million.

• CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $368.26 million.

• Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $738.77 million.

• Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.86 per share on revenue of $24.30 million.

• IAA (NYSE:IAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $413.99 million.

• Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $88.10 million.

• Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $127.33 million.

• Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.

• Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $363.71 million.

• Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.79 per share on revenue of $12.85 million.

• Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $25.53 million.

• Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $69.22 million.

• Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $95.67 million.

• Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $159.23 million.

• Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $185.34 million.

• Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $47.19 million.

• WEC Energy Gr (NYSE:WEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $319.61 million.

• L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $133.38 million.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $272.51 million.

• Waters (NYSE:WAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $656.45 million.

• Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $531.53 million.

• Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $670.24 million.

• Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $347.68 million.

• Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $639.83 million.

• Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.84 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $284.74 million.

• Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $375.37 million.

• Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $960.53 million.

• Gartner (NYSE:IT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $384.58 million.

• IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $798.16 million.

• Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• Harsco (NYSE:HSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $578.73 million.

• ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $276.56 million.

• Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $256.94 million.

• TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $890.82 million.

• Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $62.00 million.

• Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $457.00 million.

• Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Lear (NYSE:LEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.

• LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $22.65 billion.

• MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $8.69 billion.

• Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.

• Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.

• Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.

• Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $10.81 billion.

• Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $306.05 million.

• ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.91 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion.

• AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.

• Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $22.41 billion.

• KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $274.67 million.

• Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $270.00 million.

• Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $508.94 million.

• SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $43.23 million.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $833.80 million.

• ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $151.62 million.

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.41 per share on revenue of $81.55 million.

• NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Markel (NYSE:MKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $11.84 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

• Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $32.38 million.

• Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $76.01 million.

• Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $13.18 million.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $199.71 million.

• Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $101.94 million.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.95 million.

• DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $43.48 million.

• John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $638.02 million.

• Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $292.21 million.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $348.33 million.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $170.11 million.

• Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Unum (NYSE:UNM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $167.80 million.

• Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $486.90 million.

• Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.27 per share on revenue of $6.69 billion.

• Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $285.00 million.

• Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $90.83 million.

• Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $279.61 million.

• Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $363.71 million.

• MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $60.26 million.

• Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $108.39 million.

• Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $35.43 million.

• Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $196.31 million.

• Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $30.97 million.

• Ternium (NYSE:TX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.39 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.

• Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $121.94 million.

• Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $69.19 million.

• TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $37.65 million.

• Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $48.05 million.

• T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $20.18 billion.

• Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $260.47 million.

• StarTek (NYSE:SRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $162.31 million.

• Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $149.35 million.

• Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $47.36 million.

• Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $474.63 million.

• Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $544.38 million.

• Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $416.10 million.

• Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $383.87 million.

• Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $102.49 million.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $23.56 million.

• Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $41.46 million.

• LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $124.18 million.

• ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $226.65 million.

• Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $62.39 million.

• Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $8.68 billion.

• Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $8.89 billion.

• Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $148.53 million.

• Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $150.20 million.

• NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $119.65 million.

• Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $119.54 million.

• Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $674.93 million.

• Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $200.31 million.

• LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $118.26 million.

• Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $290.77 million.

• KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $521.67 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $196.72 million.

• JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $161.15 million.

• Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $346.15 million.

• Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $25.29 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $55.61 million.

• Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $520.00 thousand.

• Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $280.80 million.

• ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $388.36 million.

• Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $16.67 million.

• Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $809.41 million.

• Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $168.02 million.

• Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $100.51 million.

• 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $148.74 million.

• Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.70 million.

• Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $942.64 million.

• Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $226.33 million.

• Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $23.36 million.

• Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $163.80 million.

• Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $139.19 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $11.01 million.

• Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $201.71 million.

• OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $51.37 million.

• Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $215.31 million.

• Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $430.03 million.

• TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $41.83 million.

• Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $306.53 million.

• XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• The Western Union (NYSE:WU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $116.95 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $878.51 million.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $314.60 million.

• Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $146.41 million.

• Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $757.22 million.

• Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $402.70 million.

• Steris (NYSE:STE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $950.20 million.

• SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $529.99 million.

• Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $251.60 million.

• Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $479.22 million.

• Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $250.06 million.

• Neenah (NYSE:NP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $255.55 million.

• Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $802.09 million.

• Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $524.40 million.

• Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $941.38 million.

• Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $128.25 million.

• Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $267.90 million.

• Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $230.54 million.

• Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $22.68 million.

• Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $37.27 million.

• Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $354.02 million.

• Edison (NYSE:EIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.

• EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $111.08 million.

• Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $33.52 million.

• Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $368.58 million.

• American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $478.37 million.

• Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.46 million.

• Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $499.42 million.

• ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.

• Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $717.90 million.

• FMC (NYSE:FMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $256.18 million.

• Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $568.37 million.

• Comstock Res (NYSE:CRK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $404.05 million.

• Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $430.33 million.

• Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $91.18 million.

• Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $123.13 million.

• Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $13.48 billion.

• Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $862.69 million.

• Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $7.03 billion.

• American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $851.50 million.

• Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $33.23 million.

• Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $62.08 million.

• CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $441.05 million.

• Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $189.53 million.

• Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $357.80 million.

• CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $133.76 million.

• Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $187.57 million.

 

