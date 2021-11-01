MidWestOne Financial Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights
MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
MidWestOne Financial Gr reported in-line EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.92, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,531,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 2.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MidWestOne Financial Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.80
|0.67
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.35
|1.04
|0.73
|Revenue Estimate
|38.19M
|39.24M
|38.52M
|38.57M
|Revenue Actual
|38.51M
|38.62M
|39.04M
|37.81M
