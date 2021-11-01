MidWestOne Financial Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MidWestOne Financial Gr reported in-line EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.92, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,531,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 2.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MidWestOne Financial Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.80 0.67 0.61 EPS Actual 1.08 1.35 1.04 0.73 Revenue Estimate 38.19M 39.24M 38.52M 38.57M Revenue Actual 38.51M 38.62M 39.04M 37.81M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.