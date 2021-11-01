 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 Over The Past 20 Years In This Dividend Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
If You Invested $100 Over The Past 20 Years In This Dividend Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 8.52%, generating a 12.49% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.

This is because Exelon has been paying out a regular cash dividend every year over the past 20 years. Investors who fail to account for dividends are missing a key ingredient in calculating a stock's profitability over time.

The following chart shows how your money would have grown over the years, with and without re-investing dividends.

Calculating $100 Cash Growth Since 2001

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Exelon you would have approximately $394.51 today.

In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

By looking at the price chart of EXC's common stock one can see that price appreciation alone misses a fair bit of value if one's considering holding the stock for a long period of time. This is the case for other equities too; check out all Benzinga's dividend data here or in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro.

 

