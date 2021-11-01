 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For New York Mortgage Trust
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 10:59am   Comments
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that New York Mortgage Trust will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.11

New York Mortgage Trust bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by 0.00%, which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New York Mortgage Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.11 0.12 0.09 0.07
EPS Actual 0.11 0.11 0.18 0.23
Price Change % -0.46% -1.74% -3.53% -2.17%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust were trading at $4.39 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

