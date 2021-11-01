Oil States International: Q3 Earnings Insights
Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Oil States International reported in-line EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.15, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,769,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oil States International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.27
|-0.31
|-0.37
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.16
|-0.21
|-0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|147.95M
|141.43M
|140.31M
|142.21M
|Revenue Actual
|145.72M
|125.59M
|137.38M
|134.76M
