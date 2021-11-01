Oil States International: Q3 Earnings Insights

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oil States International reported in-line EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.15, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,769,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oil States International's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.27 -0.31 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.16 -0.21 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 147.95M 141.43M 140.31M 142.21M Revenue Actual 145.72M 125.59M 137.38M 134.76M

