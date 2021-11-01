 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 4:01am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.01 million.

• Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $881.66 million.

• trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $22.95 million.

• ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $764.94 million.

• Timken (NYSE:TKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $366.95 million.

• Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion.

• CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $153.12 million.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $405.80 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $280.60 million.

• Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $12.02 per share on revenue of $461.37 million.

• Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX:GTE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $97.41 million.

• Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $174.15 million.

• GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $887.51 million.

• ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $183.76 million.

• Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $34.32 million.

• Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $99.61 million.

• Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $33.17 million.

• Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $15.06 million.

• ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $247.24 million.

• MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $37.82 million.

• Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $297.65 million.

• Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $5.58 billion.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $273.95 million.

• Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Golden Star Resources (AMEX:GSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $63.00 million.

• Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $50.78 million.

• Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $49.21 million.

• Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $12.70 million.

• Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $20.24 million.

• Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $109.86 million.

• Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $56.15 million.

• Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $305.22 million.

• BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $535.18 million.

• Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $136.35 million.

• Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $88.53 million.

• DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $87.51 million.

• Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $113.00 million.

• Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $91.40 million.

• Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $380.62 million.

• Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $852.54 million.

• Realty Income (NYSE:O) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $471.61 million.

• Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.

• Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $521.25 million.

• Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $387.67 million.

• Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $278.81 million.

• Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $317.63 million.

• Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $132.02 million.

• Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $15.47 million.

• NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $450.40 million.

• CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $487.19 million.

• SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $576.55 million.

• Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $87.56 million.

• Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $207.63 million.

• Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $34.37 million.

• Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $210.72 million.

• Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $142.57 million.

• Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $226.05 million.

• Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $737.94 million.

• Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $174.54 million.

• Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.50 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $88.33 million.

• Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.62 per share on revenue of $63.12 billion.

• Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $658.57 million.

• Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $574.17 million.

• Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $117.83 million.

• LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $128.23 million.

• Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $19.52 million.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

