Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.3% year-on-year, to $2.11 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2.14 billion. Revenue, excluding billable expenses, grew 3.6%.
- Operating costs and expenses rose 4.2% Y/Y to $1.8 billion.
- The operating margin was 10.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 5.4% to $218.4 million.
- The company held $788.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. For the first half, net cash provided by operating activities was $470.4 million, with Free cash flow of $449.7 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $269.6 million rose 18.1% Y/Y, with the margin expanding 150 basis points to 12.8%.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.26 beat the analyst consensus of $1.08.
- The company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share is payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021.
- Outlook: Booz Allen reaffirmed FY22 sales growth outlook of 7% - 10% and adjusted EPS of $4.10 - $4.30, versus the consensus of $4.21.
- Price Action: BAH shares are trading higher by 7.70% at $86.76 on the last check Friday.
