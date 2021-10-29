Church & Dwight Gains On Q3 Earnings Beat, New Buyback Plan; Faces Margin Pressure
- Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE: CHD) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 5.7% year-on-year, to $1.31 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.28 billion.
- Net sales from Consumer Domestic rose 4.6% Y/Y, Consumer International grew 6.3%, and Specialty Products jumped 18.5%.
- The gross margin decreased 130 basis points Y/Y to 44.2%, affected by significant inflation of material, component, and co-packer costs.
- The operating margin was 23%, and operating income for the quarter rose 10% to $301.4 million.
- The company held $180 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for nine months totaled $653.6 million, down 18.1% from last year.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.80 beat the analyst consensus of $0.71.
- "Looking forward, we expect input costs and transportation costs to remain elevated in Q4 and expect significant incremental cost increases in 2022," said CEO Matthew Farrell.
- On October 28, 2021, the company's board authorized a new stock repurchase program under which up to $1 billion of common stock may be repurchased. The company terminated the previously approved share repurchase program.
- Outlook: Church & Dwight sees FY21 sales growth to ~5.5% (prior view 5%). Organic sales growth outlook is unchanged at 4%. The company expects FY21 adjusted EPS growth of 6%.
- Citing incremental costs, the company sees full-year gross margin to decrease 170 basis points (prior view for decline 75 basis points).
- For Q4, it expects reported sales growth of 3% and organic sales growth of 2%. Adjusted EPS to be $0.61, below the consensus of $0.69.
- Price Action: CHD shares traded higher by 2.40% at $87.34 on the last check Friday.
