Here's How Much $100 Invested In East West Bancorp 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 6.72%, generating a 10.51% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.

This is because East West Bancorp has been paying out a regular cash dividend every year over the past 5 years. Investors who fail to account for dividends are missing a key ingredient in calculating a stock's profitability over time.

The following chart shows how your money would have grown over the years, with and without re-investing dividends.

Visualizing East West Bancorp's Return Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in East West Bancorp you would have approximately $223.76 today.

In other words, you would have more than doubled your money.

By looking at the price chart of EWBC's common stock one can see that price appreciation alone misses a fair bit of value if one's considering holding the stock for a long period of time. This is the case for other equities too; check out all Benzinga's dividend data here or in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro.