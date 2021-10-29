 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NXP Semiconductors's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 10:42am   Comments
Share:
NXP Semiconductors's Earnings Outlook

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that NXP Semiconductors will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.74

NXP Semiconductors bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 5.63%, which was followed by a 0.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NXP Semiconductors's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.31 2.21 2.10 1.53
EPS Actual 2.44 2.31 2.22 1.62
Price Change % 0.74% -0.79% 3.31% -1.23%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors were trading at $199.9 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (NXPI)

Which Apple Chip Suppliers Will Face The Biggest Impact From iPhone Production Cuts?
Class Of 2010: A Decade After Their IPOs, Where Are These Companies Now?
Why Shares of NXP Semiconductors Are Moving Lower Today
Where NXP Semiconductors Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2021
Why Bernstein Downgraded NXP Semiconductors To Market Perform - Read Why
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings