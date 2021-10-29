Earnings Outlook For Clorox

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Clorox will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.03

Clorox bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -30.15%, which was followed by a 0.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clorox's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.48 1.77 2.32 EPS Actual 0.95 1.62 2.03 3.22 Price Change % 0.94% -1.85% -0.21% -1.24%

Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox were trading at $161.86 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

