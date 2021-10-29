 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Clorox
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 10:41am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Clorox

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Clorox will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.03

Clorox bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -30.15%, which was followed by a 0.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clorox's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.36 1.48 1.77 2.32
EPS Actual 0.95 1.62 2.03 3.22
Price Change % 0.94% -1.85% -0.21% -1.24%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox were trading at $161.86 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (CLX)

Troy Datcher, CEO of Jay-Z's The Parent Company: Build 'Amazon-esque' Brand Focused On Inclusion And Social Equity
Where Clorox Stands With Analysts
EXCLUSIVE: The Parent Company CEO On Building DTC Brands, Working With Jay-Z
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Clorox
Early Market Trading Action Could Be Telling As Markets Rebound From Monday's Selloff
Analyst Ratings For Clorox
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings