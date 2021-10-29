 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

McKesson Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Share:
McKesson Earnings Preview

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that McKesson will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.62

McKesson bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 33.33%, which was followed by a 2.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at McKesson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 4.17 5.04 4.13 3.87
EPS Actual 5.56 5.05 4.60 4.80
Price Change % -2.78% 6.76% 0.53% 3.77%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson were trading at $205.02 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (MCK)

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Dosist, Lantern, Hollister, Ascend Wellness, Volunteer Botanicals
Drug Distributors Ink First Opioid Settlement With Cherokee Nation
Endo Shares Move Higher On Settlement Of New York State Opioid Cases
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings