Chevron: Q3 Earnings Insights
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chevron beat their estimated earnings by 33.94%, reporting an EPS of $2.96 versus an estimate of $2.21, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $20,259,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 0.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chevron's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.50
|0.9
|0.07
|-0.27
|EPS Actual
|1.71
|0.9
|-0.01
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|34.32B
|30.37B
|26.20B
|25.91B
|Revenue Actual
|37.60B
|32.03B
|25.25B
|24.45B
