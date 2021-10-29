 Skip to main content

Sify Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2, Profit Expands 39%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 8:33am   Comments
  • Sify Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SIFYreported second-quarter FY 2021-22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to INR6.99 billion.
  • Revenue from Data Center Services grew 47%, and Network Centric services increased by 7% Y/Y.
  • Revenue from Digital Services (comprising Cloud and Managed Services, Applications and Technology Integration Services) grew by 17% Y/Y.
  • Profit after tax increased 39% Y/Y to INR356 million. EBITDA improved 24% to INR1.48 billion. The EBITDA margin expanded 99 bps to 21.1%.
  • Sify Technologies held INR2.82 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • "We continue to stay focused on expanding our Data Center footprint, along with our network reach and delivery capabilities in our digital services. Operating performance continues to be stable. While the economic recovery is a healthy, positive sign, we will continue to be vigilant on cost efficiency, capital allocation and liquidity management, said CFO Vijay Kumar.
  • Price Action: SIFY shares closed higher by 0.88% at $3.43 on Thursday.

