Recap: Chevron Q3 Earnings

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chevron beat their estimated earnings by 33.94%, reporting an EPS of $2.96 versus an estimate of $2.21, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $20,259,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 0.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chevron's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.50 0.9 0.07 -0.27 EPS Actual 1.71 0.9 -0.01 0.11 Revenue Estimate 34.32B 30.37B 26.20B 25.91B Revenue Actual 37.60B 32.03B 25.25B 24.45B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.