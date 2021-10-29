 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 3:41am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $97.70 million.

• L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion.

• HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $26.22 million.

• Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $314.88 million.

• BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion.

• Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $76.34 billion.

• Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $40.52 billion.

• Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $691.52 million.

• AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $14.32 billion.

• iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.

• Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $15.80 million.

• Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $960.93 million.

• Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $20.47 million.

• Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.16 per share on revenue of $612.15 million.

• Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $64.70 million.

• Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $10.68 billion.

• Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $715.32 million.

• Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.77 per share on revenue of $403.65 million.

• O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $26.93 million.

• Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $134.75 million.

• Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $550.87 million.

• Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $91.22 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $26.23 million.

• W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $319.98 million.

• Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $93.49 million.

• Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $368.28 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $589.36 million.

• WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $77.70 million.

• Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $27.08 billion.

• Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $319.31 million.

• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $196.13 million.

• Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $102.17 million.

• Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $340.46 million.

• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $138.75 million.

• Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $421.57 million.

• AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $408.15 million.

• Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.30 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.

• Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.

• Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.70 per share on revenue of $12.93 billion.

• Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• Aon (NYSE:AON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.

• Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $274.30 million.

• LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.69 per share on revenue of $11.12 billion.

• Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $19.03 million.

• Eni (NYSE:E) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $329.80 million.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

