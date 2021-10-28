 Skip to main content

FirstEnergy: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 5:51pm   Comments


FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:20 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FirstEnergy beat their estimated earnings by 3.8%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.79, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $124,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FirstEnergy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.59 0.67 0.47 0.76
EPS Actual 0.59 0.69 0.32 0.84
Revenue Estimate 2.64B 2.94B 2.87B 2.94B
Revenue Actual 2.60B 2.70B 2.54B 3.00B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

