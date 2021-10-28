AptarGroup: Q3 Earnings Insights
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Earnings
AptarGroup missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.94, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $66,289,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 7.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AptarGroup's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.90
|0.90
|0.84
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|1.09
|0.92
|1
|Revenue Estimate
|774.81M
|777.93M
|726.15M
|701.86M
|Revenue Actual
|811.03M
|776.75M
|749.33M
|759.15M
