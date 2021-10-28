AptarGroup: Q3 Earnings Insights

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AptarGroup missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.94, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $66,289,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 7.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AptarGroup's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.90 0.90 0.84 EPS Actual 0.91 1.09 0.92 1 Revenue Estimate 774.81M 777.93M 726.15M 701.86M Revenue Actual 811.03M 776.75M 749.33M 759.15M

