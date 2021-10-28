Haverty Furniture Cos: Q3 Earnings Insights

Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Haverty Furniture Cos beat their estimated earnings by 7.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.22, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $42,865,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45, which was followed by a 4.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Haverty Furniture Cos's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.41 0.88 0.54 EPS Actual 1.21 1.04 1.37 0.97 Revenue Estimate 217.51M 200.57M 235.08M 217.50M Revenue Actual 249.99M 236.49M 241.34M 217.51M

