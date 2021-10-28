Haverty Furniture Cos: Q3 Earnings Insights
Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Haverty Furniture Cos beat their estimated earnings by 7.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.22, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $42,865,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45, which was followed by a 4.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Haverty Furniture Cos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.41
|0.88
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|1.21
|1.04
|1.37
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|217.51M
|200.57M
|235.08M
|217.50M
|Revenue Actual
|249.99M
|236.49M
|241.34M
|217.51M
