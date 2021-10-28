Recap: Mercer International Q3 Earnings

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mercer International beat their estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $0.76, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $136,595,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 2.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mercer International's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.31 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.32 0.09 -0.20 0.11 Revenue Estimate 399.25M 430.61M 381.28M 343.69M Revenue Actual 401.83M 412.72M 398.19M 333.15M

