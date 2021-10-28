Recap: Mercer International Q3 Earnings
Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mercer International beat their estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $0.76, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $136,595,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 2.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mercer International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.31
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.09
|-0.20
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|399.25M
|430.61M
|381.28M
|343.69M
|Revenue Actual
|401.83M
|412.72M
|398.19M
|333.15M
