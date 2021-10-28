 Skip to main content

Recap: Stryker Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:43pm   Comments
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stryker missed their estimated earnings by 3.51%, reporting an EPS of $2.2 versus an estimate of $2.28, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $423,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stryker's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.12 1.99 2.55 1.40
EPS Actual 2.25 1.93 2.81 2.14
Revenue Estimate 4.13B 3.95B 4.33B 3.40B
Revenue Actual 4.29B 3.95B 4.26B 3.74B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

