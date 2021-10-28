Recap: Stryker Q3 Earnings
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stryker missed their estimated earnings by 3.51%, reporting an EPS of $2.2 versus an estimate of $2.28, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $423,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stryker's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.12
|1.99
|2.55
|1.40
|EPS Actual
|2.25
|1.93
|2.81
|2.14
|Revenue Estimate
|4.13B
|3.95B
|4.33B
|3.40B
|Revenue Actual
|4.29B
|3.95B
|4.26B
|3.74B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings