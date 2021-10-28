 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Textron Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates Aided By 49% Aviation Revenue Growth
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
Textron Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates Aided By 49% Aviation Revenue Growth
  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXTreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 9.3% year-over-year to $2.99 billion, beating the consensus of $2.68 billion.
  • Revenue by segments: Textron Aviation $1.18 billion (+48.6% Y/Y), Bell $769 million (-3% Y/Y), Textron Systems $299 million (-1% Y/Y) and Industrial $730 million (-12.3% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.85 (compared to $0.53 a year ago) topped the consensus of $0.66.
  • The segment profit increased to $279 million from $189 million a year ago, and the margin expanded by 242 bps to 9.33%.
  • Income from continuing operations increased 60.9% Y/Y to $185 million.
  • Textron generated cash from operating activities of $401 million, compared to $352 million a year ago.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations of the manufacturing group was $333 million versus $368 million last year.
  • Backlog at the end of the quarter for Aviation was $3.5 billion, Bell was $4.1 billion, and Textron Systems was $2.2 billion.
  • During the quarter, Textron returned $299 million to shareholders through share repurchases.
  • FY21 Outlook: Textron expects EPS from continuing operations of $3.17 - $3.29 (prior view $2.97 - $3.21), and adjusted EPS of $3.20 - $3.30 (prior $3.00 - $3.20) versus analysts' consensus of $2.84.
  • It also expects cash flow from continuing operations of the manufacturing group before pension contributions of $1 billion - $1.1 billion.
  • Price Action: TXT shares traded higher by 2.64% at $72.6 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TXT)

Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
Textron Bags Order From Thrive Aviation; Inks Joint Development Agreement With Xwing
Textron's Beechcraft King Air 360/360ER And 260 Aircraft Achieve EASA Certification
Where Textron Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 31, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com