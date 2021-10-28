$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 5.3%, generating a 9.1% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.

This is because Camden Prop Trust has been paying out a regular cash dividend every year over the past 15 years. Investors who fail to account for dividends are missing a key ingredient in calculating a stock's profitability over time.

Visualizing $100 Cash Growth Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $100 in Camden Prop Trust you would have approximately $332.45 today.

In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

The following chart shows how your money would have grown over the years, with and without re-investing dividends.

By looking at the price chart of CPT's common stock one can see that price appreciation alone misses a fair bit of value if one's considering holding the stock for a long period of time. This is the case for other equities too; check out all Benzinga's dividend data here or in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro.