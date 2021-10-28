How Good Are Hub Group's Earnings? | Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) earned $36.95 million, a 53.62% increase from the preceding quarter. Hub Group also posted a total of $981.32 million in sales, a 6.72% increase since Q1. Hub Group earned $24.05 million, and sales totaled $919.55 million in Q1.

What Is ROIC?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Hub Group posted an ROIC of 2.57%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Hub Group, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 2.57% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Hub Group reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.78/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.7/share.