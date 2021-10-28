 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Royal Caribbean Cruises
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 11:42am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-4.16

Royal Caribbean Cruises bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 15.0%, which was followed by a 7.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Royal Caribbean Cruises's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -4.40 -4.63 -5.20 -5.20
EPS Actual -5.06 -4.44 -5.02 -5.62
Price Change % 7.5% 2.41% 4.43% 4.81%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises were trading at $83.49 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Gr's Debt Overview
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
President And CEO And Celebrity Cruises Of Royal Caribbean Gr Makes $225K Sale
A Staple in Automotive Accessories Could Become Essential During Natural Disasters
Is It Time To Buy Cruise Stocks? Analyst Weighs In
Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings