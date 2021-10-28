Recap: Old Republic Intl Q3 Earnings
Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM.
Earnings
Old Republic Intl beat their estimated earnings by 31.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $402,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 0.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Old Republic Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.46
|0.43
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.69
|0.75
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|1.71B
|1.72B
|1.75B
|1.68B
|Revenue Actual
|2.13B
|1.98B
|2.05B
|1.80B
