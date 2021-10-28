Recap: Old Republic Intl Q3 Earnings

Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Old Republic Intl beat their estimated earnings by 31.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $402,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 0.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Old Republic Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.46 0.43 0.43 EPS Actual 0.73 0.69 0.75 0.62 Revenue Estimate 1.71B 1.72B 1.75B 1.68B Revenue Actual 2.13B 1.98B 2.05B 1.80B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.