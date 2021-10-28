Recap: First Financial Northwest Q3 Earnings

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Financial Northwest beat their estimated earnings by 17.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.29, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,302,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 2.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Financial Northwest's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.23 0.20 0.19 EPS Actual 0.40 0.26 0.28 0.21 Revenue Estimate 10.87M 10.73M 10.14M 10.48M Revenue Actual 11.27M 10.75M 10.65M 10.09M

