Recap: First Financial Northwest Q3 Earnings
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 09:15 AM.
Earnings
First Financial Northwest beat their estimated earnings by 17.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.29, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,302,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 2.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Financial Northwest's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.23
|0.20
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.26
|0.28
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|10.87M
|10.73M
|10.14M
|10.48M
|Revenue Actual
|11.27M
|10.75M
|10.65M
|10.09M
