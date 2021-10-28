Teladoc Health Stock Gains After Q3 Results, Clocks 81% Top-Line Growth
- Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) posted a narrower than expected Q3 EPS loss of $(0.53) versus consensus of $(0.65), though loss widened when compared to $(0.43) reported a year ago.
- Q3 net loss included a stock-based compensation expense of $71.7 million, reflecting Livongo stock awards.
- Teladoc managed to grow its top line by 81% to $521.66 million, beating the consensus of $516.63 million.
- During the quarter, the company saw visits jump to 3.9 million, +37% Y/Y,
- Paid memberships in the U.S. were 52.5 million, up 2% Y/Y.
- The average revenue per member per month was $2.57, up from $1.18 last year and $2.47 in 2Q21, the company mentioned in the Q3 earnings conference call.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $67.4 million compared to $39.5 million a year ago.
- FY2021 guidance: Teladoc forecasts sales of $2.015 billion - $2.025 billion, with EPS loss of $(3.40) - $(3.20), compared to earlier guidance of $2 billion - $2.025 billion and $(3.60) to $(3.35), respectively.
- It anticipates 14.5 million - 14.7 million total visits, with U.S. paid memberships of 52.5 million - 53.5 million.
- For Q4, Teladoc sees sales of $536 million - $546 million (consensus $539.74 million), and EPS loss of $(0.73) - $(0.53). It anticipates 3.9 million - 4.1 million total visits for Q4.
- Price Action: TDOC shares are up 5.68% at $146.50 on the last check Thursday.
