Recap: Merck & Co Q3 Earnings

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Merck & Co beat their estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.75 versus an estimate of $1.55, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $603,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Merck & Co's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.44 1.63 1.38 1.43 EPS Actual 1.31 1.40 1.32 1.74 Revenue Estimate 11.54B 12.66B 12.68B 12.17B Revenue Actual 11.40B 12.08B 12.51B 12.55B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.