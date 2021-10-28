Recap: Merck & Co Q3 Earnings
Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Merck & Co beat their estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.75 versus an estimate of $1.55, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $603,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Merck & Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.44
|1.63
|1.38
|1.43
|EPS Actual
|1.31
|1.40
|1.32
|1.74
|Revenue Estimate
|11.54B
|12.66B
|12.68B
|12.17B
|Revenue Actual
|11.40B
|12.08B
|12.51B
|12.55B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News