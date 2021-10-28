Recap: Carrier Global Q3 Earnings
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Carrier Global beat their estimated earnings by 7.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.66, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $339,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 2.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Carrier Global's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.37
|0.36
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.48
|0.31
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|4.90B
|4.37B
|4.49B
|4.35B
|Revenue Actual
|5.44B
|4.70B
|4.59B
|5.00B
