 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For October 28, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:35am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For October 28, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $12.48 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.1% to $196.01 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $8.21 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Starbucks shares rose 0.1% to $113.52 in after-hours trading.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also announced plans to resume its quarterly dividend in the fourth quarter with a quarterly payout of 10 cents. Ford also plans to invest $40 billion to $45 billion between 2020 and 2025 on “strategic capital expenditures.” Ford shares jumped 8.8% to $16.87 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $84.85 billion. Apple shares gained 0.3% to $149.26 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $12.33 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares slipped 0.1% to $81.51 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $8.92 per share on revenue of $111.60 billion. Amazon shares rose 0.5% to $3,409.00 in after-hours trading.
  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) posted upbeat results for its third quarter. However, the company said it sees Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.97 to $1.01 per share on sales of $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. eBay shares fell 5.3% to $73.51 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
Spotify Says It Is Now Top US Podcast Platform Ahead Of Apple
Elon Musk's Wealth Has Increased So Much, He Could Buy Every MLB, NBA, NFL And NHL Team
Amazon Invests In EV Charging Startup, Climate Tech Companies
EU Opens Investigation Into Nvidia's Acquisition Of Arm
Logicbroker Raises $135 Million to Enhance Drop Shipping Capability
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com