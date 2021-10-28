7 Stocks To Watch For October 28, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $12.48 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.1% to $196.01 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $8.21 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Starbucks shares rose 0.1% to $113.52 in after-hours trading.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also announced plans to resume its quarterly dividend in the fourth quarter with a quarterly payout of 10 cents. Ford also plans to invest $40 billion to $45 billion between 2020 and 2025 on “strategic capital expenditures.” Ford shares jumped 8.8% to $16.87 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $84.85 billion. Apple shares gained 0.3% to $149.26 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $12.33 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares slipped 0.1% to $81.51 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $8.92 per share on revenue of $111.60 billion. Amazon shares rose 0.5% to $3,409.00 in after-hours trading.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) posted upbeat results for its third quarter. However, the company said it sees Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.97 to $1.01 per share on sales of $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. eBay shares fell 5.3% to $73.51 in the after-hours trading session.
