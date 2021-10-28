7 Stocks To Watch For October 28, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $12.48 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.1% to $196.01 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $8.21 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Starbucks shares rose 0.1% to $113.52 in after-hours trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also announced plans to resume its quarterly dividend in the fourth quarter with a quarterly payout of 10 cents. Ford also plans to invest $40 billion to $45 billion between 2020 and 2025 on "strategic capital expenditures." Ford shares jumped 8.8% to $16.87 in the after-hours trading session.

After the closing bell, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $84.85 billion. Apple shares gained 0.3% to $149.26 in after-hours trading.

