Oceaneering International: Q3 Earnings Insights
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 05:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Oceaneering International missed their estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $27,071,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oceaneering International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|-0.06
|-0.20
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.03
|0.02
|-0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|452.98M
|430.93M
|425.01M
|419.20M
|Revenue Actual
|498.20M
|437.55M
|424.26M
|439.74M
