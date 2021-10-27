Oceaneering International: Q3 Earnings Insights

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 05:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oceaneering International missed their estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $27,071,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oceaneering International's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.06 -0.20 -0.15 EPS Actual 0.10 0.03 0.02 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 452.98M 430.93M 425.01M 419.20M Revenue Actual 498.20M 437.55M 424.26M 439.74M

