Recap: Coeur Mining Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 6:13pm   Comments
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coeur Mining missed their estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $21,759,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.1, which was followed by a 0.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coeur Mining's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.1 0.08 0.14 0.09
EPS Actual 0 0.06 0.08 0.16
Revenue Estimate 215.70M 207.03M 232.30M 209.36M
Revenue Actual 214.86M 202.12M 228.32M 229.73M

