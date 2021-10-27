Recap: Coeur Mining Q3 Earnings
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Coeur Mining missed their estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $21,759,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.1, which was followed by a 0.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Coeur Mining's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.1
|0.08
|0.14
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0
|0.06
|0.08
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|215.70M
|207.03M
|232.30M
|209.36M
|Revenue Actual
|214.86M
|202.12M
|228.32M
|229.73M
