Recap: Northeast Bank Q1 Earnings

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Northeast Bank missed their estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $1.25, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $5,789,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.99, which was followed by a 4.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northeast Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.55 0.21 0.77 EPS Actual 2.54 1.31 0.98 0.94 Revenue Estimate 20.57M 20.34M 19.71M 19.84M Revenue Actual 37.75M 58.07M 21.89M 21.41M

