Recap: Northeast Bank Q1 Earnings
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Northeast Bank missed their estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $1.25, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5,789,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.99, which was followed by a 4.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Northeast Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.55
|0.21
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|2.54
|1.31
|0.98
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|20.57M
|20.34M
|19.71M
|19.84M
|Revenue Actual
|37.75M
|58.07M
|21.89M
|21.41M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings