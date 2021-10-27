Annaly Capital Management: Q3 Earnings Insights
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Annaly Capital Management beat their estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.27, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $149,471,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Annaly Capital Management's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.26
|0.29
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.29
|0.30
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|514.63M
|567.78M
|551.32M
|604.40M
|Revenue Actual
|383.91M
|763.38M
|527.34M
|562.44M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
