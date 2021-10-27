Annaly Capital Management: Q3 Earnings Insights

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Annaly Capital Management beat their estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.27, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $149,471,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Annaly Capital Management's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.26 0.29 0.26 EPS Actual 0.30 0.29 0.30 0.32 Revenue Estimate 514.63M 567.78M 551.32M 604.40M Revenue Actual 383.91M 763.38M 527.34M 562.44M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.