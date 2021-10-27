 Skip to main content

Recap: Sunnova Energy Intl Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 6:13pm   Comments
Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sunnova Energy Intl missed their estimated earnings by 78.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $18,724,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.4, which was followed by a 3.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sunnova Energy Intl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.18 -0.31 -0.15
EPS Actual -0.57 -0.31 0 -0.15
Revenue Estimate 57.17M 43.53M 42.80M 48.20M
Revenue Actual 66.56M 41.28M 38.02M 50.18M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

