Recap: Origin Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Origin Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 16.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $0.98, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $204,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Origin Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.91 0.70 0.51 EPS Actual 1.17 1.08 0.75 0.56 Revenue Estimate 69.81M 69.40M 66.49M 66.16M Revenue Actual 66.73M 72.37M 67.20M 68.67M

