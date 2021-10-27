Aflac: Q3 Earnings Insights
Aflac (NYSE:AFL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aflac beat their estimated earnings by 15.91%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.32, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $428,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 3.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aflac's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.27
|1.21
|1.05
|1.13
|EPS Actual
|1.59
|1.53
|1.07
|1.39
|Revenue Estimate
|5.35B
|5.54B
|5.45B
|5.50B
|Revenue Actual
|5.56B
|5.87B
|5.91B
|5.67B
