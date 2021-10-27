Biomarin Pharmaceutical: Q3 Earnings Insights

Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Biomarin Pharmaceutical beat their estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.25, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $68,042,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biomarin Pharmaceutical's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.10 -0.19 1.29 EPS Actual 0.07 0.09 0.12 4.01 Revenue Estimate 448.79M 446.45M 440.23M 454.64M Revenue Actual 501.69M 486.03M 452.12M 476.78M

