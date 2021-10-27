Biomarin Pharmaceutical: Q3 Earnings Insights
Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Biomarin Pharmaceutical beat their estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.25, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $68,042,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Biomarin Pharmaceutical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.10
|-0.19
|1.29
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.09
|0.12
|4.01
|Revenue Estimate
|448.79M
|446.45M
|440.23M
|454.64M
|Revenue Actual
|501.69M
|486.03M
|452.12M
|476.78M
