Recap: Raymond James Financial Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 6:14pm   Comments
Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Raymond James Financial beat their estimated earnings by 20.47%, reporting an EPS of $2.06 versus an estimate of $1.71, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $616,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Raymond James Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.33 2.18 1.72 1.33
EPS Actual 2.74 2.51 2.24 1.78
Revenue Estimate 2.37B 2.29B 2.09B 1.95B
Revenue Actual 2.47B 2.37B 2.22B 2.08B

