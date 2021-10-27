Recap: Raymond James Financial Q4 Earnings
Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Raymond James Financial beat their estimated earnings by 20.47%, reporting an EPS of $2.06 versus an estimate of $1.71, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $616,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Raymond James Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.33
|2.18
|1.72
|1.33
|EPS Actual
|2.74
|2.51
|2.24
|1.78
|Revenue Estimate
|2.37B
|2.29B
|2.09B
|1.95B
|Revenue Actual
|2.47B
|2.37B
|2.22B
|2.08B
