Recap: Xilinx Q2 Earnings

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:20 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Xilinx beat their estimated earnings by 21.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.87, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $169,235,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 6.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Xilinx's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.71 0.68 0.74 EPS Actual 0.95 0.82 0.78 0.79 Revenue Estimate 856.69M 817.81M 775.66M 755.13M Revenue Actual 878.61M 850.99M 803.40M 766.53M

