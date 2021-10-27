Ford Motor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ford Motor beat their estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,496,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 3.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ford Motor's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 0.21 -0.07 0.16 EPS Actual 0.13 0.89 0.34 0.65 Revenue Estimate 23.84B 32.23B 33.89B 32.86B Revenue Actual 24.13B 33.55B 33.22B 34.71B

