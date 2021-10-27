 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Motor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Share:
Ford Motor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ford Motor beat their estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,496,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 3.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ford Motor's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.10 0.21 -0.07 0.16
EPS Actual 0.13 0.89 0.34 0.65
Revenue Estimate 23.84B 32.23B 33.89B 32.86B
Revenue Actual 24.13B 33.55B 33.22B 34.71B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (F)

How Ford's Stock Looks Ahead Of Q3 Earnings Print
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Aerospace & Defense Struggle to Launch with Lockheed and Raytheon
Automatic Brings On Strategic Investor, Adding DMS Providers
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of GM, Coca-Cola Earnings
If You Invested $1,000 In GM Stock When It Unveiled The Chevy Bolt EV, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings