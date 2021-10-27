 Skip to main content

Kraft Heinz Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Notes Margin Pressure
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 3:08pm   Comments
  • Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHCreported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 1.8% year-on-year, to $6.32 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.02 billion.
  • Sales in the U.S. fell 4% Y/Y, International rose 4.4%, and Canada increased 3.4%.
  • The gross profit decreased by 13.5% Y/Y to $2.03 billion, with the margin contracting 430 points to 32%.
  • The operating margin was 18.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.2 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA fell 11.3% to $1.5 billion.
  • EPS of $0.65 beat the analyst consensus of $0.57.
  • Kraft Heinz held $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 25, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date declined 26.4% Y/Y to $2.4 billion.
  • Kraft Heinz's board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record as of November 26, 2021.
  • Outlook: Kraft Heinz expects Organic net sales growth in 2021 to be flat.
  • It raised FY21 adjusted EBITDA guidance from at least $6.1 billion to more than $6.2 billion.
  • Price Action: KHC shares are trading higher by 0.07% at $36.47 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends

