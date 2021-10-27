 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Supplier More Than Doubles Profit In Q3, Beats Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 1:33pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Supplier More Than Doubles Profit In Q3, Beats Consensus
  • Key Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) supplier, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd's (CATL) third-quarter FY21 net income more than doubled to CNY 3.27 billion ($512 million) year-on-year, beating the consensus of CNY 2.61 billion, Bloomberg reports
  • The electric-vehicle battery maker's revenue grew to CNY 29.3 billion. 
  • The major lithium-iron-phosphate battery supplier for Tesla's China-made models, CATL, will likely increase sales after Elon Musk disclosed plans to shift to the cheaper battery for its standard range models to contain costs.
  • Rising commodities prices, including the materials used by CATL in its batteries, have triggered fears over the impact of inflation on manufacturers.
  • CATL seeks to be more active upstream and recently agreed to acquire Canada's Millennial Lithium Corp to secure supplies of the critical battery-making mineral.
  • Tesla shares are trading higher following a Goldman Sachs price target hike, bullish commentary from investor Ron Baron and continued momentum following the company's recent Hertz deal.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 2.69% at $1,045.73 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Bitcoin Is Still Minting Millionaires, And So Is ETH
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Analyst Ratings For Tesla
Ethereum Whale Buys 277B Tokens As Shiba Inu Nears Dogecoin's Market Cap
What's Going On With Tesla's Stock Today?
Trillion Dollar Tesla: We've Been Bullish On The Stock, But This May Be A Good Time To Add Downside Protection.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com